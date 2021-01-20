Solomon Onyx Minton 2020-2021 Solomon Onyx Minton, aged 25 days, passed away in the arms of his loving parents, Daniel and Elizabeth Minton, on January 16, 2021. During his brief visit on earth, he offered unconditional love to all who met him. Solomon enjoyed walks with his mom, sleeping on the chest of his dad, and observing the world around him. While he was never a fan of his car seat, he enjoyed car rides, snowshoeing next to his mom's heart, and trips to the store. Made in the image of his Creator, Solomon was yet another example of the Father's unconditional love for us all. He rests in the arms of Jesus eagerly awaiting the day he can welcome mom and dad with his first words. He is survived by his parents Daniel and Elizabeth Minton; his grandparents, Jack and Lorraine Stickel, Daniel and Katherine Minton; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. An open memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 at 11am at First Christian Church in Laramie. The family requests that any gifts be made to Heart to Heart or First Christian Church. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Reactions to Cheney, Lummis differ
- Haven't received your stimulus check yet?
- Jan. 16: On the record
- Board approves option to renovate Lab School
- The public will have to wait
- Once again, Laramie is 'On the Hook'
- Women in Wyoming exhibits powerful stories at UW Art Museum
- Multiple felony charges made in arrest
- Why I switched political affiliation
- COVID-19 grant and loan assistance still being offered
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented