Milo Margarito Paul Sisneros 56, born September 21, 1963 in Rawlins, Wyoming, passed on December 10, 2019 in Laramie, Wyoming.
Preceded in death by his brother, Louis Salazar.
He is survived by his parents Margarito and Pauline Sisneros; siblings, Octavaino Tim (Judy) Sisneros, Theodore Ted Sisneros, Michael Sisneros (Shana Brown Boe); children, Mark Sisneros (Michelle Rodriguez), Ivy (Antonio) Montour, Julaina Sisneros (Dane Soderberg); 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild.
Milo worked in construction, He was also a mechanic, and a musician. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, Music, and Family. His joy in life was his grandchildren. He always had a special connection with his first granddaughter, Suzannah Sisneros. Private services for family and close friends for more information contact the family at milomp.sisneros@gmail.com
