Michael R. Strong, 76, of Laramie, died on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
He was born January 7, 1942 in Decatur, Illinois to Eldon and Billie (Marshall) Strong. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Susan Strong of Laramie; his children, Michael Shawn Strong (Wendy) of Carson City, NV, Heidi Marie Hartman of Portland, OR, Daniel Gregory Strong (Lucy) of Mountain View, CA, Kimberly Ann Strong of Portland, OR, and Jonathan Strong of Virginia Beach, VA. He is also survived by his grandson, Dominic Valentino Strong and other grandchildren, nieces and nephews; as well as his sister, Deborah LaVaun.
A celebration of Michael’s life will be held Sunday afternoon, January 13, 2019, from 2 -4 pm at the Eppson Center for Seniors. As Michael was a United States Navy and Vietnam Veteran there will be a Military Honors Ceremony provided by the United States Navy and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.
If you so choose, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Michael’s name.
