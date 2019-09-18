Michael P. Schmidt, 78, of Laramie, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2016 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 14, 1941 in Colorado Springs, CO to Ralph A. and Lillian C. (Grundy) Schmidt.
Michael married Annette “Anne” Milnes on April 28, 1963.
As a young man he was an Eagle Scout and worked for the Forest Service. He also worked as a hunting guide. He attended the University of Wyoming for a few years and went on to work for the Union Pacific Railroad for the next 32 years. Michael was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and skiing. He also enjoyed beekeeping, lamp making, fly tying, reloading, and birding, and most of all, spending time at his cabin with his family and friends.
He was a member of the Snowy Range Ski Patrol for several years along with being a member of the United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Friends of the Big Laramie Valley Volunteer Fire Departments.
Michael will be remembered for his marvelous sense of humor and his unconditional love for his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lillian Schmidt; his granddaughter, Alicia Lea Mustard; and his sister-in-law, Diann Schmidt.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Anne Schmidt; his daughters, Richel (Mark) Mustard, Rhonda Johnson, and Lori (JR) Eggleston; his grandchildren, Brianna Mustard, Craig (Jessica) Mustard, Mike Schmidt, Jacob Schmidt, Colton Eggleston, Aaron (Melissa) Johnson, Aubrey (Brandon) McCoy, and Hope (Andy) McKay; and his four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, RA Schmidt; his sister, Monica Granitto; and his numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Michael’s Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave, Laramie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Big Laramie Valley Volunteer Fire Dept. #1 & 4, 3987 WY-230 Laramie, WY 82070.
