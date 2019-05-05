Visitation will be held from 10:00-12:30 p.m. Monday, May 6th at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 6th at Greenhill Cemetery. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 6th at the Cowboy Saloon with the Reverend Sally Palmer officiating. A wake will follow at the Buckhorn Bar at 114 Ivinson from 3 to 5 p.m. Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook. The family request memorials go to the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
