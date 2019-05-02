Michael John Hopkins
Michael John Hopkins, 69, of Laramie, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born June 11, 1949 in Laramie to John and Pauline (Crawford) Hopkins. Mike grew up in McFadden, WY and graduated from Rock River High School in 1968. He attended the University of Wyoming and started working at the Buckhorn and Parlor Bar after his parents purchased the business in 1969. Mike loved Laramie and he wanted everyone who came to the “Buck” to feel welcome. After many years of bartending and providing great service, he became a big part of making the business a place where University students and Wyomingites made lifelong memories. Mike and his brother Gary also operate the Cowboy Saloon.
Mike was a fun-loving grandfather, compassionate father, husband, brother, uncle and friend to many. He loved the outdoors and was always ready to go fishing and hunting with his “Pelican” friends. He loved to take kids fishing and teach them the art of hooking a trout. Mike was athletic throughout his life, won the Wyoming State racquetball championship in 1979 and was an exceptional pool player. Mike always had a smile on his face, a sunny disposition, and a good word for everyone he knew. He was a generous and compassionate soul and helped many people through hard times.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Pauline Hopkins. Michael is survived by his wife, Shawnee Abell of Laramie; his daughters, Ashley Evans (Colin) of Aurora, CO, and Mandi Hopkins of Laramie; his grandchildren, Alexis and Tristan Evans and Adrian Rayos; and his two stepchildren, Airman First Class Britian Abell of Fairbanks, Ak., Shelby Abell and step-grandson Charles Vollmer of Casper, Wy. His brothers, Gary Hopkins (Mary) of Laramie and Randall Hopkins of Alexandria, VA.; his niece and nephew, Tyler Hopkins (Kaylee) and Shannon Hopkins (Nick Butler).
Visitation will be held from 10:00-12:30 p.m. Monday, May 6th at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 6th at Greenhill Cemetery. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 6th at the Cowboy Saloon with the Reverend Sally Palmer officiating. A wake will follow at the Buckhorn Bar at 114 Ivinson from 3 to 5 p.m. Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook. The family request memorials go to the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
