Michael James Braman
Michael James Braman 78 of Albin, Wyoming, died October 12, 2019.
He was born June 3, 1941 in Laramie, Wyoming.
Cremation has taken place in Cheyenne, Wyoming under the care of Wiederspahn-Radomsky.
Memorial service will be Saturday, October 26 at 11am in Albin, WY at St. Joseph, reception following at Albin Community Center. A Mass of Christian Burial is set for a later date at St. Lawrence, Laramie, Wyoming where he will be laid to rest in the Braman/O’Brien family plot. In leiu of flower please send memorial contributions to the Arthritis Foundation PO Box 96280, Washington, D.C. 20077-7491.
Joan
Pedrick-Lindholm
Joan Pedrick-Lindholm, 52, passed away October 13, 2019, at her home on Orcas Island, Washington. A full obituary will follow.
