Michael James Braman 78 of Albin, Wyoming, died October 12, 2019.
He was born June 3, 1941 in Laramie, Wyoming. He was raised in Laramie and attended St. Lawrence School and Laramie High School. He Graduated from Maur Hill School in Atchison, Kansas and the University of Wyoming.
He married Carol Piz and had 2 children before their passing. He then married, Cynthia Driessen (divorced) and was blessed with 4 children. Mr. Braman was owner of an insurance agency and real estate company and was a home builder in Cheyenne before his retirement. He served in the United State Naval Reserve in Cheyenne and he was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus realtor and Southeast Wyoming home builder. Mr. Braman retired in 1978 to pursue his endeavors in agriculture and business.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carol (Piz) of Kemmerer, Wyoming, son Michael Joseph and daughter Julienne Marie and his parents Donald Braman and Alice (O’Brien) Braman.
Mr. Braman is survived by his sisters Donna White (Tom) of San Diego, California, Beverly Braman of Plantation Florida; daughter Heather Haas (Kenny) of LaGrange, Wyoming, son Michael H. Braman of Huron, South Dakota, Son Ryan Braman (Amy) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, daughter Anna Danielle Callahan (William) of St. Charles, Illinois; 7 grandchildren Michael S., Nathaneal, Kendall, Harper, Lydia, Emery, and Barrett; and 2 great-grandchildren Paisley and Naomi.
Cremation has taken place in Cheyenne, Wyoming under the care of Wiederspahn-Radomsky.
Memorial service will be Saturday, October 26 at 11am in Albin at St. Joseph, reception following at Albin Community Center. A Mass of Christian Burial is set for a later date at St. Lawrence, Laramie, Wyoming where he will be laid to rest in the Braman/O’Brien family plot. In lieu of flower please send memorial contributions to the Arthritis Foundation.
Commented