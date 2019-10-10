Michael Crabtree, age 48, recently passed away in Thorton, CO. He is survived by his spouse Amy Crabtree and her two daughters April and Ricki and seven grandchildren.
He is also survived by his two sons Stephen and Mark Taylor, mother Glenda Crabtree, brothers Mark, Monte and Josh, sisters Michelle and Jill and several nieces and nephews.
We cordially invite you to join us for a potluck celebration of his life from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 the Epson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St.
Commented