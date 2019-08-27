Merilynn Moore, 96, of Laramie, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Merilynn Moore
Kayla Dumas
