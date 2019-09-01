Merilynn Maurine Moore

passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, Wyoming. Merilynn was born on February 12, 1923 to Orin Mericle and Anna Drevaske in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Merilynn graduated from Fort Dodge High School on May 28, 1941. In June 1943, Merilynn married Robert Bieber.
After World War II ended, Merilynn and Bob moved to California so he could attend the University of California at Berkeley. In 1949 their son, Stephen, was born in Berkeley. After graduation, they moved to San Francisco for 2 years and then in 1951 they moved to Davis, California where Merilynn lived for 60 years. In 1957, their daughter Janet was born in Davis. Merilynn was a stay-at-home mom until her divorce from Bob in 1971. At that time, Merilynn began working in the Transcript Department at the University of California at Davis. She started as a clerk and by the time she retired in 1986 she was head of the department. While working at the University she met and married Gilbert Moore on December 11, 1971. Merilynn and Gil especially enjoyed dancing and getting together with friends. Merilynn was also an avid reader, knitter, and crocheted. She made and donated many blankets for newborns. She volunteered at the Sutter Davis Hospital for 15 years. After retirement, she loved to get together with friends in the mornings at Fluffy Donuts in Davis.
In March 2011, Merilynn moved to Laramie, Wyoming to be near her son. She lived in Ivinson Home for Ladies, Spring Wind Assisted Living, where she passionately loved playing games, and finally Laramie Care Center. Her family is grateful for the caring staff in each of these places.
Merilynn is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and her sister Adeline Saboe.
Merilynn is survived by her sister, Maxine Johnson of Bloomington, Minnesota; her son, Stephen Bieber (Kate) of Laramie,Wyoming; and her daughter, Janet Bluett of Sparks, Nevada. She is also survived by two granddaughters: Rebekka Yates (Scott) of Black Forest, Colorado; and Heather Chabot (Dave) of Littleton, Colorado and two grandsons: Craig Bluett (Joanne) of Sparks, Nevada; and Eric Bluett of Sparks, Nevada and great grand children: Sarah Yates of Farmington, New York; Zachery Yates of Black Forest, Colorado; Olivia Bluett of Sparks, Nevada, Kaydence Bluett of Sparks, Nevada, and Nathan Bluett of Sparks, Nevada. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family plans a graveside service in Davis, California sometime next summer.
