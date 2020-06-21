Memorial Service for June Holden Jun 21, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A memorial service will be held for June Holden on June 26, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Greenhill Cemetery. To plant a tree in memory of June Holden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEBSITE ACCESS Subscribe to the website or link account for current print subscribers Stop / Start Service Gift Subscribe Pay Bill Change Address Place an Ad Delivery Issues? Sign up to receive daily headlines! Place a Classified Ad Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity unlikely to ‘defund’ police; Sheriff's office says Colling will not be firedAlbany County state House race most crowded in stateAlbany County nears finalization of 25-year Pilot Hill leaseAlbany County virus cases up to 26Idiots!Trustees approve $10 million of construction-related contractsAlbany County Commission race to affirm status quo or show desire for changeTensions heated at Laramie marches between protesters, counter-protesters'Black Lives Matter' doesn't mean that others don'tCardi B was slated to perform at 2020 Cheyenne Frontier Days Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLaramie women charged for ignoring quarantine orders (8)Business picking up but still slow for restaurants, bars (5)Coronavirus collateral damage – Here's why we must open smartly, safely and soon (4)March for police accountability hits home in Laramie (3)Health orders should respect religious gatherings (3)Barrasso says nation better prepared for next coronavirus wave (2)County’s COVID-19 number doubles over weekend (2)Idiots! (2)Barrasso believes coronavirus shutdowns are over (2)Planning commission to review wind energy regulations (2) GET THE PAPER Subscribe to the print or e-edition of the Boomerang! Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Classifieds 3 Real Estate 1 Condos, Townhouses & Apts for Sale 1 Homes for Sale 9 Property For Rent 1 Mobile Homes for Rent 1 Storage Space for Rent 0 Cars & Vehicles 7 Jobs 1 Construction & Skilled Labor Jobs 5 General Labor & Warehouse Jobs Partner Papers
