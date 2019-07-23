Melissa Jane French, 58, a Laramie resident, passed away earlier in July following a long and difficult battle with her health. She was a musician, holding a degree in music from Berklee College of Music and a master’s in horn performance from the University of Wyoming. In her earlier years, Melissa was a member of the Casper Troopers, and went on to become an instructor with the horn line. She had won the Sallie Mae Award for Outstanding New Teacher in Wyoming, She was smart, funny, talented, and loved to laugh, as well as to swim, bike, and ski. She loved her cats and all animals. She will be greatly missed by sisters Deborah French-Ewing of Laramie and Marilyn Orozco of Seattle, and her three nieces and nephew. Her parents, William E. and Marilyn N. French of Scottsbluff, NE preceded her in death. Her ashes will be interred at St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Laramie. May Melissa rest in peace and rise in glory.