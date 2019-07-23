Melissa Jane French, 58, a Laramie resident, passed away earlier in July following a long and difficult battle with her health. She was a musician, holding a degree in music from Berklee College of Music and a master’s in horn performance from the University of Wyoming. In her earlier years, Melissa was a member of the Casper Troopers, and went on to become an instructor with the horn line. She had won the Sallie Mae Award for Outstanding New Teacher in Wyoming, She was smart, funny, talented, and loved to laugh, as well as to swim, bike, and ski. She loved her cats and all animals. She will be greatly missed by sisters Deborah French-Ewing of Laramie and Marilyn Orozco of Seattle, and her three nieces and nephew. Her parents, William E. and Marilyn N. French of Scottsbluff, NE preceded her in death. Her ashes will be interred at St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Laramie. May Melissa rest in peace and rise in glory.
Melissa Jane French
Kayla Dumas
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Above and beyond: Local family praises LPD sgt.’s efforts after Jubilee Days parade accident
- Melissa French
- Austin Foreman
- Sharon A. Fitzgerald
- Board approves charter school funding after 3rd vote
- Dorms task force narrows in on Grand Avenue garage
- UW overhauls financial aid structure
- Council approves preliminary plat with cost-share provisions to encourage economic development
- West Nile virus found for 2nd time in Laramie mosquito sample
- Donald L. Stinson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented