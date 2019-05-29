Melissa D. Kannada-Franco, 43, of Laramie, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Melissa D. Kannada-Franco
Kayla Dumas
