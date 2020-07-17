Dr. Thomas McGarvey 1937-2020 Dr. Thomas McGarvey DDS, of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away at his home on May 17, 2020. Tom was born on July 12, 1937 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the 9th child of 13 children to Irish immigrant parents Patrick McGarvey and Josephine Crall. Tom graduated from Rock Springs high school in 1955 and married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Taylor, in 1957. Together they have five children, three daughters and two sons: Tamera, Timothy, Heidi, Sheri and Brian. Tom joined the United States Navy at the age of 18 where he began his dental career, first dental assisting and also dental prosthetic technician at age 21. He began his pre-dental education at the University of Wyoming from 1958 to 1960 and completed his Doctor of Dental Surgery -DDS at Creighton University in 1964. He opened his practice of Dentistry in Laramie in 1964 and in 1995 went on to complete his fellowship of the Academy of General Dentistry in Baltimore, Maryland. Tom practiced dentistry in Laramie from 1964 to 2008 at his well-known dental office on Grand Avenue -Grand Avenue Dental Care. Tom is predeceased by his father Patrick (1896 to 1944), his mother Josephine (1907-1980), his oldest son Timothy (1960 to 2018 ), his 11 siblings Joseph (1940 to 1940 ), Catherine (1924 -1953 ), Mary Galassi (1925 -2007), Sheila Hamm (1927 -2000 ), Patrick (1929 -1973 ), Jack (1931 -2004), James (1932 -1970), Barney (1934 -1970), Evelyn Davis (1936-2018 ), Connie Tennant (1939-2019 ), and Jerry (1943 -1979 ). Tom is survived by his remaining sister, Margaret Rose Pivik , his oldest daughter Tamera Seim (Billy ) and her children Natasha and Levi; his oldest son Timothy's children Jesse, Toni and his grandchildren Jesse Jr and Cassandra; his second daughter, Heidi Simon (Phil ) and her children Katrina ,Nick ,Melissa ,Grant and Max, and Katrina's son, his great grandson Jackson, his third daughter Sheri Bruno (Joe) ,and her children Taylor and Anthony; and his youngest son Brian McGarvey. Tom was determined to overcome his fears and live life to the fullest. Tom was a life -long learner whose passions, hobbies and interests above and beyond dentistry included skiing, scuba diving, oil painting and traveling the United States, and all over the world. His 5 children, 11 Grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren were most important to him, as well as his siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family in Ireland. Tom was a topnotch, highly educated dentist who valued his immediate and extended family. He was a loyal friend who never knew a stranger and befriended all. Tom was a complicated man of many talents; he had a marvelous sense of humor and a contagious laugh. Tom's spirit will live on in the lives and memory of all those who knew and loved him. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 St. Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church in Laramie Wyoming. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two wildfires burning in northern Albany County
- UW expects 20% enrollment drop
- Council face mask resolution fails
- Student founds drug policy group at UW
- Local mask order still possible after city council resolution fails
- Brad Watson, renowned author and UW creative writing professor, dies
- Albany County man arrested for resisting arrest, trying to grab deputy's gun
- Federal stimulus protects more than 5,000 jobs at Laramie companies
- Basic Beginnings open after COVID scares
- Protesters plead not guilty, turn down city's plea offer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented