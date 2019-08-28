Matilda Anne Hansen, of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, just a couple weeks short of her 90th birthday. She was born to Arthur J. Henderson and Sada G. Thompson near Paullina, Iowa.
Matilda began her education in one-room schools in northwest Iowa. She attended Scattergood Friends High School, graduating in 1948. Matilda earned her BA in Anthropology from the University of Colorado in 1963, and her MA in Geography from the University of Wyoming in 1970.
Matilda was a high school and adult education teacher before being elected to the Wyoming House of Representatives in 1975. She was the first woman to serve 20 consecutive years in the House, finishing her term as Assistant Minority Floor Leader (Democat) in 1994.
She continued to be active in community work in Laramie, creating the Laramie Plains Civic Center in the abandoned Junior High School, and helping to develop the Wyoming Territorial Prison Park.
In the last 2 decades, Matilda published 5 books. She was a life-long member of the Religious Society of Friends (Quaker).
Matilda is survived by her 2 sons, Eric (Kay) Michener and Douglas (Jill) Michener, step-son David (Kjersti) Hansen, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her first husband, Robert Michener; her second husband, Hugh Hansen; her sister, Rebecca Henderson and her step-daughters Betsy and Christina.
A memorial service will be held by the family and the Laramie Friends Meeting at Canterbury House, 110 S. 9th Street in Laramie, on September 8, 2019 from 6:30 – 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Dr., Laramie, WY 82070.
