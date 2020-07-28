1924-2020 Dorothy Masterson, 95, of Laramie died April 2. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 Trinity Baptist Church in Laramie. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 1270 N. 9th St. Laramie, WY 82072.