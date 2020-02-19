Maryann Johnston

Maryann (McCue) Johnston, 82, of Laramie, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Hospice of Laramie.
She was born in Laramie on September 2, 1937, to George and Georgialee (Reeves) McCue.
Maryann grew up in Laramie and spent much time at the McCue Dairy and hay ranch. She married Ralph Johnston on April 2, 1964, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
She loved spending time volunteering at the Laramie Care Center and several other places. She enjoyed gardening, sweet peas, reading, and playing bingo. She also enjoyed genealogy research.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Johnston; her daughter, Juliann Johnston; her parents, George and Georgialee McCue; her brother, Jerry McCue; and her nephew, Terry McCue.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jeanne McCue of Omaha, NE; her nieces, Shannon Hauser and Kelli McCue; her great niece and nephews, Will, Ava and Hudson Hauser, and Tanner McCue; and her many cousins including, Cindy Kellogg of Laramie, who has watched over Maryann for several years.
Vigil service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Paul’s Newman Center followed by a Funeral Liturgy starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Paul’s Newman Center. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Maryann’s name to Hospice of Laramie.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
