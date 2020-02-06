Maryalice Gulino
Maryalice Gulino died on February 3, 2020, at Hospice of Laramie. Her final days were spent with close family and friends by her side. She was 62.
Maryalice was born on July 31, 1957, in Pontiac, Michigan. With the exception of 5 years spent in Maryland, the family stayed in Michigan, a state Maryalice had extraordinary pride in having been from. During her childhood and adolescence, she enjoyed reading books and was involved in debate, NHS, French Club, Forensics and her high school’s dance team, the Stallionettes.
Maryalice received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from the University of Michigan in 1979 and was a proud Wolverine.
In 1980, she met Joe Gulino through the Sterling Heights Jaycees program at a haunted house fundraiser. They soon married on March 20, 1982 at St. Blaze Catholic Church in Sterling Heights, Michigan. The couple moved out to California for Joe’s career where they lived until 2008. With the exception of a short time working in the newborn nursery, Maryalice’s 40 year nursing career was spent in public health serving in Macomb (Michigan), Santa Clara (California), and Albany (Wyoming) counties.
Maryalice was always drawn to volunteering and looked forward to being a full-time “volunteer extraordinaire” during retirement. In youth, she enjoyed volunteering at church and being the president of the American Red Cross Youth Council. Whether she was helping chaperone a field trip for her children’s classes or serving in community organizations such as the Laramie Plains Museum, the Zonta Club of Laramie and Soroptimist, Maryalice has always been eager to lend a hand. In 2012, Maryalice graciously stepped into the role of directing the Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming (formerly Junior Miss), a program she participated in when she was in high school. What started as a way to meet the need in the community developed into her life’s work and a great passion. Throughout her involvement in the organization, she has made an unbelievable impact on the lives of many young women who, in their senior year of high school, participated in this program that provides scholarships for young women in Wyoming.
A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Maryalice’s greatest joy and love was her family. Maryalice is survived by her devoted husband, Joe; children, Angela (Tom) Ver Ploeg and Joe Gulino; grandchildren, Delaney, Jameson, Zaidyn, and Audrey. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Margaret Smith.
Visitations and a prayer service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Visitations will be held from 1–3 p.m. and from 5-7:30 p.m. An evening prayer service will take place at 7:30 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming account at First Interstate Bank 221 E. Ivinson Ave. Laramie, Wyoming, 82070.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
