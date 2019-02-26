A Celebration of Life and the inurnment of Mary Virginia (Cooper) Engstrom will be held at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Inurnment will follow at the family plot in the Rawlins Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Cathedral Home for Children, 4989 N. Third St. Laramie, Wyoming, 82070, or Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Dr., Laramie, Wyoming, 82070.
To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.montgomerystryker.com.
