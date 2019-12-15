Marvin Homer Cronberg
Marvin Cronberg of Medicine Bow passed away at home on December 4that the age of 83. He was surrounded with love from his wife Aloma and family members. Marv was born on April 14, 1936 in Hanna, WY to Ted and Patricia Cronberg. He grew up in Medicine Bow and was an active part of the family sheep operation. Often when you heard his signature chuckle it came after a story about those years, the sheep herders they employed, and later the time he spent on his family’s land.
Marv graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1958. He would go on to become the president of the Woolgrower’s Association, an executive with the Wyoming Conservation District and CEO for the Arizona Automobile Dealers Association. He was career driven, but Marv was also a true renaissance man. He was an avid reader, played the bagpipes, was in a two man band playing the guitar and cracking jokes, later the band, Highway 30, playing old country. He was an artist who enjoyed drawing and sketching, tinkered on motorcycles, vehicles and snowmobiles, built a darkroom so he could develop his photographs, and took it upon himself to preserve the history of Medicine Bow. He even had his captain’s license and owned a sailboat which he loved to sail. Marv was driven and hardworking, never missing an opportunity to achieve a goal. He got his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying immensely in his Cherokee, laughing later about a near crash landing on the windy plains of Wyoming. His career would take him to Arizona and Utah but through it all, Marv was dedicated to Wyoming and invested in honoring his roots. He became a published author with his book Good Medicine for the Bow, a history of Medicine Bow and the surrounding area.
Marv once took a walk around the family ranch checking fence where generations of Cronbergs had been born, and fell into a badger hole, breaking his leg. Despite being well into his seventies at the time, Marv crawled over a mile back to his truck and drove home over miles of rutted dirt roads with an ornery stick shift. Anyone who knew him can be sure he was swearing all the way but they also know, Marv didn’t have any quit in him. He would weave this story into a humorous anecdote that you both would be laughing about in a few days time.
Marv will be remembered by family and friends for his chuckle and the laughter he often elicited from those around him. He was incredibly warm and charming, evidenced by the many friends who recall stories of him teaching them various skills and wonderful memories of their time spent together.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Aloma Cronberg; three daughters, Marli Grider, Kristi Webber (Chaney) and Bobbi Cronberg. Four Grandchildren, Kaylee Morrow (Cory) Bryci Achter (Matt) Brista Evans (Tyler) Chaney Webber (Christine). Five Greatgrandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all.
Commented