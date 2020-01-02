Martha Helen Swan, 102, of Laramie, died December 22, 2019 at the Laramie Care Center.
Martha was born in Resele, Angermanland, Sweden, on April 1, 1917 to parents Andrew Nels and Hilma Kristina (Johansson) Johnson. They traveled to the United States in 1920 from Sweden and settled in Wyoming.
Martha worked for Mountain States Telephone before marriage to Eric Swan on August 6, 1938. He passed away November 17, 2000.
She was an honorary member of the senior center, and a member of the Vasa Order of America since 1947. She was also a member of Women of the Moose.
Martha is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Hildur Moniz, and brother Nels Johnson.
She is survived by her nephews and niece Glenn (Sharry) Moniz of Laramie, Susan D’Jolomi of Laramie, and Buck (Barb) Johnson of Victorville, CA; great niece and nephews Monica (Myron) Hales of Laramie, Brett (Lindsey) Moniz of Laramie, and Vaughn (Georgia) Jolomi of Denver; and great great nephews Colby and Kirby Hales and Jace and Carson Moniz all of Laramie.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, with Pastor Dennis Moore, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
