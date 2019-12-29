Martha Helen Swan, 102, of Laramie, died December 22, 2019, at the Laramie Care Center.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, with Pastor Dennis Moore, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
A full obituary will be published.
