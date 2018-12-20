Marsha Watts left us Dec. 10, 2018, at The Life Care Center of Westminster, Colorado, from complications of a stroke. Marsha was 69. She lived in Laramie with husband and soul mate Gary Watts for 28 years. Marsha was born Feb. 5, 1949, in Salt Lake City. She spent 20 years in Jackson before moving to Laramie. She worked for Watts and Associates, then the University of Wyoming, where she retired. Marsha and Gary loved spending the beautiful summers in Laramie and escaping the cold Wyoming winters in Florence, Arizona.
She is preceded in death by parents, Earl and Gwen Peacock; and husband Gary Watts. She is survived by daughter Kim (Dan) Bailey and grandchildren Luke Riedesel, Grace Riedesel, Cate (Dylan) Camacho and Colin (Alex) Bailey; and stepchildren, Susie (Madhav) Apte and grandson Ravi and Dan (Beth) Watts. She is also survived by sister Pam (Brent) Gilmore and nephews, Ross and Chris.
A gathering of family and friends will be planned for a later date. Kim and family would like to thank everyone for the love and support they received during Marsha’s illness. Donations in Marsha’s name can be made to the Laramie Animal Welfare Society. She was my best friend and I will miss her every day.
