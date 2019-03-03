Marsha Watts left us on December 10, 2018. A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Marsha will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 4pm at the Elks Club. Please come and join family, friends and acquaintances to eat, drink and remember Marsha.
Kayla Dumas
