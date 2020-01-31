Marjory Lillian Hankins
Marjory Lillian Hankins, 92, of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Marjory was born November 13, 1927, to Gilbert and Gladis Hulett.
Marjory grew up in Peru, New York. She enjoyed the outdoors, helping her dad in the woodworking shop and their big garden. She was a proficient marksman. She worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C., where she met her future husband William Franklin Hankins III. Bill and Marjory were married January 23, 1955. On August 2, 1956, their daughter Robin was born. The family moved to Gillette, Wyoming, where Bill, also known as Doc, started his chiropractic career. A son was born on July 31, 1961, William Franklin Hankins IV. The family then moved to Laramie, Wyoming.
Marjory was one in a million. She had several jobs during her life. She worked for the school as a cook, the courthouse for many years and her last adventure was being a bailiff for the court system. Marjory was always full of life. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, dancing, traveling, bunco and poker parties, cheering on the Broncos, and just being with her friends. She stayed active up until her death.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, two sons, one granddaughter, one grandson, one brother, one nephew, her parents, and grandparents.
She is survived by her daughter Robin (John), Riesland; granddaughter, Jamie (John) Foster, great grandchildren Casey and Kaiden Foster, grandchildren Colton and Brittany, great grandchildren Owen and Riese Cummings, and one nephew Scott Hulett.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with Reverend Rhett Ivey Officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ivinson Foundation and/or to the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.montgomerystryker.com
