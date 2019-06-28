Marilyn K. (Searle) McDonald
Marilyn K. (Searle) McDonald, 72, of Laramie died Tuesday June 25, 2019 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with the Reverend Rhett Ivey, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
A full obituary will be published.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Commented