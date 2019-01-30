Marcia Edwards
Marcia Edwards, 72, of Laramie, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. A full obituary will be published, and a celebration of life will be hosted later this summer.
Update on our newspaper subscriber invoicing problems: We have corrected the problem going forward, however there is a possibility that you may receive a duplicate invoice, or an invoice after you have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription please feel free to contact us at 307-742-2176.
Marcia Edwards, 72, of Laramie, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. A full obituary will be published, and a celebration of life will be hosted later this summer.
Commented