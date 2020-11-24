Christian E. "Chris" Magnussen 1933-2020 Christian E. "Chris" Magnussen, 87, of Laramie, went to be with his Heavenly Father, Tuesday, November 18, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. He was born February 10, 1933 in Genesee, Wisconsin to Christian and Dolores (Barnekow) Magnussen. He attended various schools in Wisconsin and graduated from Augusta High School in May 25, 1951. After high school he attended trade school in Minneapolis then worked for the railroad in Bensenville, Illinois. He later enlisted in the United States Air Force in May of 1952 and was stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne. While stationed there he married Edna DeBord in June of 1954; and together they had three sons. He served as a ground power technician in Japan during the Korean Conflict. After serving in the military he attended the University of Wyoming and received his BS in Industrial Arts. His first teaching job was in Evanston, WY, where he was an industrial arts teacher until moving on to teach mathematics at LJHS and to work on his MEd in Psychology, Guidance and Counseling, which he completed in the summer of 1965. Chris married Pauline Arnold in July of 1965 in Burns, WY and had two daughters together. After getting married and receiving his masters' degree Chris became the school counselor at the school in Glenrock, WY. He then went back to school to receive his doctorate at UNC in Greeley, Colorado while counseling in the schools on the Western Slope of Colorado. After receiving his EdD in Psychology he went on to work as a vocational counselor at Lamar Community College. He also taught summer workshops at Wayne State College in Wayne, NE. When they returned to Wyoming, he worked in Sundance before returning to Laramie in 1977. Upon returning to Laramie he worked in the special education department for the ACSD until he retired in 1992. Chris enjoyed traveling with his family which took him to Alaska four times, Texas to visit family, Arkansas to search for diamonds, and Norway to learn about his family history. His hobbies included rock polishing and making silver jewelry, which he would take to craft sales. He and Pauline enjoyed going to Montana to screen for sapphire and go rock hunting in Jeffrey City, WY. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, rock hunting, and going to rock shows with his children and grandchildren. Chris took a lot of pride in working and being around children, especially his grandchildren and students. He cared about his students and was thankful for the relationships that he was able to build with them. He was a member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, American Legion Post #14, Lions Club International and the Izaac Walton League. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carole Groundwater; and sister-in-law, Karen Anderson. Chris is survived by his wife, of 55 years, Pauline Magnussen of Laramie, WY; his children, Paul (Shelley) Magnussen of Tacoma, WA, Dan (Jennifer) Magnussen of Santa Rosa, CA, James Magnussen of Grand Prairie, TX, Paula Snook of Weslaco, TX, and Peggy (Ken) Wolfe of Bayard, NE; his grandchildren, Amber Magnussen, Cecilia, Angelica, and Christina Magnussen, Jonathan Snook, Carissa and Candace Wolfe. He is also survived by his sisters, Judy Reidl of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and Shirley (Domenic) Taormina of Debary, FL; and his sister-in-law, Lois Amrein of Blackfoot, ID. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church 406, S. 19th Street in Laramie, with Pastor Darrell Debowey, officiting. Church services will be streamed live at: https://www.facebook.com/Zion-Lutheran-Church-Laramie-111421867189995 Interment will follow at Carpenter Cemetery in Carpenter, WY with Military Honors by the United States Air Force and the American Legion Post #60. Memorial donations may be made to the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Building Fund and/or to Hospice of Laramie. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
