Lura Christine Hines, 74, of Creighton, Missouri, was born July 5, 1944, the daughter of Robert Parker and Edith Tuttle Parker in Raton, New Mexico. She departed this life peacefully at home Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Lura Christine Parker Hines
