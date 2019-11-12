Lucile B. Anderson, 89, of Walden, Colorado passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, after a long battle with dementia at Hospice of Laramie. She was born on June 26, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Alfred J. Wood and Beatrice L. Youngdahl.
Lucile married Herbert C. Anderson on February 12, 1949 in Chicago and together they had three sons.
She was a dedicated ranch wife that enjoyed canning and quilting.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert C. Anderson; her son, Frederick C. Anderson; and her father, Alfred Wood; her mother, Beatrice Strope and stepfather, Frederik Strope; her siblings, Charles Strope, Stephen (Marian) Strope, and Kathryn (John) Nudo.
She is survived by her sons, Randy (Betsy) Anderson of Laramie, and Philip (Debbi) Anderson of Walden; her grandchildren, Brian (Faith) Anderson, Luke and Westley Anderson, and Kaycee (Bowen) Ragland; her great grandchildren, Taylor and Abby Altwine, Hannah and Benny Ragland, and Clara and Emma Anderson. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Shaffer.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at the North Park Community Church in Walden, CO with Pastor Gary Wilken, officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Lucile Anderson’s name to the North Park Community Church 509 Mckinley Dr., Walden, CO 80480 and/or to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, 600 Southwest 11th, Amarillo, TX 79101.
