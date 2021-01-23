Robert Eugene Lucero 1935-2021 Robert Eugene (Gene) Lucero, age 85, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Las Cruces, NM. He was born December 9, 1935, in Alamosa, CO to his parents Telesfore and Christine Lucero who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Katy, his sister Henrietta Kindt of Willistown, ND, two daughters Lorraine Bulla (Lee) of Grangeville, ID and Yvette Hand (Frank) of Colorado Springs, CO, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. Gene grew up in Laramie, WY. He was a company officer (Lieutenant) in the City of Laramie Fire Department. Gene was a talented musician and directed his own band called The Silvertones that performed publicly for a variety of events in Wyoming and Colorado. Gene was an avid boatsman and enjoyed fishing and skiing, particularly in Lake Hattie. Donations can be made in his memory to the City of Laramie Fire Department Local 1946 Burnout Fund.
