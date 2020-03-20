Services for Lou Dillinger have been changed to Private Family Only. The public may view services at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at this link: Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/3077422479 Meeting ID: 307 742 2479 In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lou’s name to the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center c/o The Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation, 255 N. 30th Street, Laramie, WY 82072. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Services for Lou Dillinger have been changed to Private Family Only. The public may view services at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at this link:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 307 742 2479
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lou’s name to the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center c/o The Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation, 255 N. 30th Street, Laramie, WY 82072.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented