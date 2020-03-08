Louis Francis Dillinger (Lou), 77, Laramie, Wyoming, passed away on February 26, 2020, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital after battling cancer. He was born in Gillette, Wyoming, October 29, 1942, son of Earl and Marie Dillinger.
Lou grew up on the family ranch outside of Moorcroft, Wyoming, along with five brothers and sisters. He went to Moorcroft High School and was active in 4-H, FFA, band and other school activities. He came to Laramie to attend the University of Wyoming. He joined ROTC and played trumpet in the marching band. Lou and Carol Lee Blodgett met at the Baptist Student Union where he was an active member. They were married in Laramie on January 26, 1963, and were together for 57 years.
Lou and Carol have lived in Laramie since then and Lou began working at Wyoming Construction Company before starting his own business, Lou’s Sprinkler Service. Lou spent almost 50 years keeping Laramie green; installing sprinkler systems, sod and landscaping. There was no job too big or too small, and he installed the majority of residential, governmental and commercial irrigation systems in Laramie during the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. He took on many notable projects including several local schools, many university buildings, city, county and area businesses.
Lou was always smiling and quick with a witty reply. He loved his work and would stop and help everyone who asked. He served as a scout leader, was a member of the Laramie Chamber of Commerce and was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. He and Carol loved dancing and spent many years square dancing at Quadra Dangle and bowled in men’s and couples’ leagues. He loved following his grandsons throughout the country watching their sports activities. Lou was a season ticket holder of Wyoming football and basketball and loved going to Bowl Games and tournaments to cheer on the Cowboys.
He retired and sold the business in 2011 and joined the Seniors On the Go hiking group. He and Carol went on many trips visiting 48 states, Mexico and the Caribbean as well as a 10-day trip to China. Recently Lou and Carol spent winters in Arizona in their motorhome, making many new friends in Yuma.
Lou is survived by his wife Carol, son Dwayne and Danielle Dillinger, Gillette, Wyoming; Daughter Pam and Jeff Foust, Bothell, WA. Grandchildren Nick Dillinger and Fiancée, Erryn Morrison, and Trent Dillinger, Gillette, Wyoming. Siblings Maxine and Roger Butcher, Dan and Boni Dillinger and Doris and Gene Peplowski. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ed and Bud (Alan) Dillinger.
Memorial Services will be held Friday, March 20th at 10 a.m. at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at the Moose Lodge 409 S. Third St. at 11:30 a.m. The family requests that guest attend in casual attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lou’s name to the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center c/o The Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation, 255 N. 30th St., Laramie, Wyoming, 82072.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented