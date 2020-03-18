Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at 11:30 a.m. at the Moose Lodge 409 S. Third St. The family requests that guest attend in casual attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lou’s name to the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center c/o The Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation, 255 N. 30th St., Laramie, Wyoming, 82072.
