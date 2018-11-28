Lois Marguerite Wamhoff was born April 30, 1923, in Laramie to Frank and Sybil Jensen. She passed away Nov. 26, 2018, at Hospice House of Laramie.
Lois graduated from Laramie High School with the class of 1940. She married V.G. “Bucky” Wamhoff on Oct. 4, 1940. She worked as a secretary for the state chemist at the University of Wyoming, for attorney GR McConnell and for the First Baptist Church. She was an active member of the Laramie Women’s Club, the Rebecca Lodge and the ladies circle at the First Baptist Church. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church. Lois was always involved with her children’s activities and could be counted on to help wherever she could.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bucky; and sister Irene Buckles. She is survived by four children atnd their spouses, Gary and Charlene Wamhoff, of Laramie, Barbara and George Brower, of Anacortes, Washington, Susan and Gary Cummins, of Placentia, California, and Linda and Sam Kotby, of Laramie. She also is survived by grandchildren, Jason Wamhoff, Jennifer Lombardi, Brittney Netterfield, Jon, Scott and Lynette Brower, Matt Cummins, Kenzie Gard and TJ Kotby and their spouses; and many great-grandchildren.
A burial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 at Greenhill Cemetery. A memorial service will be hosted in April 2019. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice House of Laramie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented