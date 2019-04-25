Lois Marguerite Wamhoff was born in Laramie on April 30, 1923 to Frank and Sybil Jensen. She passed away on November 26, 2018 at Hospice House of Laramie. Lois graduated from Laramie High School with the class of 1940. She married V.G. “Bucky” Wamhoff on October 4, 1940. She worked as a secretary for the State Chemist at the University of Wyoming, for attorney GR McConnell and for the First Baptist Church. She was an active member of the Laramie Women’s Club, the Rebecca Lodge, and the ladies circle at the First Baptist Church. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church. Lois was always involved with her children’s activities and could be counted on to help wherever she could. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bucky, and her sister Irene Buckles. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Gary and Charlene Wamhoff of Laramie, Barbara and George Brower of Anacortes, Washington, Susan and Gary Cummins of Placentia, California, and Linda and Sam Kotby of Laramie. She also is survived by grandchildren Jason Wamhoff, Jennifer Lombardi, Brittney Netterfield, Jon, Scott, and Lynette Brower, Matt Cummins, Kenzie Gard, and TJ Kotby and their spouses and many great-grandchildren.
Burial took place at Greenhill Cemetery on November 30, 2018.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Laramie, 1517 E Canby St., at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following. Memorial donation can be made to Hospice House of Laramie.
