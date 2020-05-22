Lisa Susan (Gravino) Lindsey 1952-2020 Lisa Susan Lindsey, resident of Laramie, WY passed away on May 21, 2020 at Saratoga Care Center, Saratoga, WY at the age of 68 years. Lisa was born in Davenport, IA the fourth of eleven Gravino children. She was raised in Galesburg, IL, graduated from West High School, Rockford, IL and Illinois State University with degrees in Sociology and Art. She also studied at the University of Wyoming. After college graduation, Lisa served in the Peace Corps in South Korea for several years before settling in Laramie, where she worked for many years in the Geology Department at the University of Wyoming. Lisa was a devout Christian and active in her bible study group in Laramie. She was a gifted artist who enjoyed painting and sketching. She also enjoyed playing the piano, reading, movies and the outdoors, especially the mountains in Wyoming. Lisa was a kind, caring person who will be deeply missed by her siblings Marianne Hillegass, Teresa Ehrlich (David), Michele Manley (James), Carol Znaniecki (Jay), Marc Gravino (Laura), Lia Strahan (Joshua), her devoted Aunt Silia and her nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Rose Gravino, and siblings Christine Sullivan, David Gravino, Jeanine Gravino, Stefan Gravino. A memorial will be held at a later date to honor Lisa's life. Memorial donations may be made to Renaissance Music Academy of Virginia, 2070 Mt Tabor Road, Blacksburg, VA 24060 or the American Heart Association.
