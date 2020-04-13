Marvin Bustos, 76, of Laramie passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Nancy Marie Hartman, 75, of Laramie, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
LINDA SCHNEIDER
Born in Laramie, WY in May 1, 1951, passed away March 17, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Born to Chief(father) mother-unknown.
Arrangements are pending in Oklahoma
