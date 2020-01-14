Linda L. Timm, 72, was born on Aug. 17, 1947, in Elgin, North Dakota, to Milton and Ida Klein. She passed from this life on Jan. 9, 2020, surrounded by her family just hours before her 52nd wedding anniversary.
Our mom grew up on a farm north of Burt, North Dakota. She proudly received her education in a one-room schoolhouse and then graduated high school in Elgin. She fondly recalled her memories that her and her brother, Milton, had during their childhood and loved it so.
She married the love of her life, James “Jim” Timm on Jan. 10, 1968. From their union they have five children: Louann, Curtis (Marilyn), Monte (Dawn), Betty Buckman (Kirk) and Susan Snooks. She is an amazing mom, who loves us so deeply and is one of our greatest friends.
Her greatest love in this life are her grandchildren: Alex and Masson Buckman and David, Allen and Nevaeh Snooks. And most recently added the gift of being a great grandma to Nathaniel, Andrew and Nova Snooks. No group of kids could have asked for a better grandma and they all lovingly referred to her as “Granny.”
Our mom had a heart of gold and welcomed all the kids in our friendship circle to call her granny and she loved them as her own!
Outside of being an amazing mom, wife and granny she worked as a CNA and loved every moment, giving of herself to others was part of her DNA. She was currently employed at Allstate Insurance where she worked with her daughter, Betty. She loved being in the office and acquired several more grandchildren along the way.
She loved to cook, craft, play games and most of all spending time with her family around a good meal.
She is survived by her husband, her children, her five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her brother Milton (Marie) Klein. Many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. She is also survived by all her friends and extended family and some special friends, Brad Wilkison and Tony Rasmussen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Louann, her granddaughter, Ashleigh along with several beloved relatives who were there to welcome her upon her arrival in heaven.
We would like to invite you to join us for her celebration of life. It will be held at Harvest Christian Center at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. A reception will immediately follow at The United Methodist Church upstairs at Wilson Hall.
