Lily (Svoboda) Godlewski
Lily (Svoboda) Godlewski was born June 16, 1920 in Plum Borough, Pennsylvania to Jan and Mary (Javorek) Svoboda. She attended schools in Curtisville and West Deer Township, Pennsylvania. In 1945 she married Stanley Godlewski and the couple settled in Curtisville and raised their family. Following Stanley’s illness and death, Lily moved to Twin Lakes, Wisconsin to be near daughter Elaine. In 2002 she moved to Laramie to be near daughters Joyce and Denise. In Laramie she lived at Laramie Senior Housing, Spring Wind and the Laramie Care Center where she resided until her death on May 30, 2019.
Lily belonged to the American Legion of Twin Lakes, the Czechoslovakian Society of America and Saint Paul’s Newman Center in Laramie. She enjoyed bowling, cooking, playing cards with friends and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling with her family to Europe and throughout the United States.
Survivors include daughters Joyce (Keith) Miller and Denise Godlewski of Laramie and Elaine Wagner of Fox Lake, Illinois; grandchildren Jenny (Will) Lewis, Spring Grove, Illinois; Dylan (Sue) Paschke, Seattle; Sherry (Don) Wolf, Woodstock, Illinois; Matt (Nicole) Wagner, Chicago; and Heather (Aaron) Pocock, Clyde, Ohio; ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, parents Mary and Jan Svoboda, sisters Mary Rishlink and Ann Lazur and brothers Joseph and Rudolph Svoboda.
Services and burial will be held in Russellton, Pennsylvania on June 7, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Ark Regional Services in Laramie, Wyoming.
