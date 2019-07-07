Lewis R. Vavra, 90, of Laramie, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on September 8, 1928. His parents were George and Rowena (Bedell) Vavra. He attended schools in Cedar Rapids and later received degrees from Coe College and Iowa State University. He was retired from working in the Albany County School District.
In 1957 he and Barbara Lynne Houck were married in South Dakota.
Lew was a member of the Izaak Walton League and Laramie Plains Lion’s Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara, and his son, Roy Vavra.
He is survived by his brother, Larry and his sisters, Gina and Sandy; his daughter, Karen Spears (Mark) of Maryland; his daughter, Ann Faris of Laramie; his grandkids, Greg Jester, Baylea Vallier (Ty), Abbea Faris; and his great grandkids, Karter and Kash Vallier. He is also survived by his dear friend, Mary Petrick and his dogs, Charlie and Beau and his horse, George, all who he loved very much.
Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Izaak Walton League Travelle Chapter.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented