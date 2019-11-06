Lewis John Noe, 78, born in Cleveland, Ohio to Russell and Stella Noe, died on October 30, 2019. He graduated form Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio with a degree in physical chemistry and did his post doc in Philadelphia, PA at the University of Pennsylvania. He taught at the University of Wyoming starting in 1969 until his retirement.
He loved chemistry but he was also a very talented builder and always did professional work. He could fix practically anything he touched.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Charles and Edward.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy; his son’s Christopher and Matthew; his grandchildren, Tom (Deanne), Mersaddies (James), Johnathon, Ashlie (Todd), Kimberly; his great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Olivia, Ezekial, Malachi, Isabel, and Asher. He is also survived by his sisters-in-laws, Betty Ann and Sue; his brothers-in-laws, David and Michael, plus many nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice in Lewis Noe’s name.
