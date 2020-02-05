Levin Michael Comly
Levin Michael Comly, the son of Dr. Michael Comly and Leslie Comly, passed away in Colorado on February 1, 2020. He was born in Laramie and attended school there. After graduation he studied boat mechanics in Florida and graduated diesel mechanics at WyoTech. He worked repairing boats in Wyoming and Colorado and joined Union Pacific Railroad where he worked repairing engines and as a carman until he passed away.
He was a very kind and caring man and loved helping others, especially ones less fortunate than he. He was a gifted mechanic, a gift he inherited from his grandfather who was a mechanic in the United States Air Force. Levin was an honest and fair man who was in great demand and did his work with perfection, taking great pride in his work. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish, and snowmobile. He took his family camping and boating whenever he could.
He was a very loving, good son and father who loved his family with his whole heart and soul. They were his life. He cared for many others as well and had a special place in his heart for those who were disabled.
He is survived by his wife Jessica, son Brandon, and daughter Hunter in Colorado, his parents in Laramie, and brothers: Petty Officer Brian (Kara) in Virginia and Gregory (Kathryn) in Wisconsin. He has numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins in Maryland, Colorado, and Arizona. He left behind many friends from many places.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be at the St. Paul’s Newman Center at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Levin’s name to the Laramie Downtown Clinic and/or to Laramie Interfaith.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
