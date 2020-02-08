Levin Michael Comly
Funeral Services for Levin Michael Comly will be at the St. Paul’s Newman Center at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, Levin would have truly loved it if you could make donations in Levin’s name to the Laramie Downtown Clinic and/or to Laramie Interfaith.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
