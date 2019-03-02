Leslie (Les) Guy Murdoch, 84, returned to his heavenly home on February 25, 2019. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his health struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Les was born to the late Guy and Emma Murdoch, in Laramie, Wyoming, on July 10, 1934. He served in the U.S. Army as a Light Vehicle Driver from December 1953 to September 1955 during the Korean War.
Les was blessed to marry his soulmate, Phyllis Ann (Johnson) Murdoch on September 5, 1964, in Laramie, Wyoming. They moved to a ranch west of Laramie and raised the family. In 1965, he started working at the Wyoming Highway Department as a mechanic along with the ranch for 25 years. Upon retirement, they relocated to Colorado. After Phyllis’ retirement, they became RVers working as Work Kampers all across the United States. They settled in Fredericksburg where he lived the remainder of his life.
Les is recognized for his talent as an artist. Even though he did several paintings, his love was carving and he carved up to a month before his passing. His carvings and paintings are displayed all across the United States in the homes of dear friends and family. His artwork will forever keep his memory alive.
Les is survived by his wife, Phyllis, and five children. Colleen Smith (Randy), Suzanne Bentley (Bob), Laurie Stecks (Gary), Patty Ramsdell (Doug), and Dwain Murdoch (Jamie); 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Herb, his sisters, Elvira Wahl, Ruth Kennedy and Bernice Smith and one great grandchild, David Smith.
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home.
