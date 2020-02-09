LaVern Curtis Hamre
LaVern “Hambone” Curtis Hamre was born on May 2, 1935, in Blue Earth, Minnesota, to Alfred and Hazel (Johnson) Hamre. LaVern was baptized and later confirmed in his faith at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Earth, Minnesota. He attended elementary school in Blue Earth and was a graduate of Blue Earth High School.
After high school, LaVern entered the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany and served with the Military Police. While in the military, he was able to do extensive sight-seeing in Europe, which began his lifelong fondness for travel.
When his tour of duty was completed, he returned to further his education. He attended Mankato State amd majored in Business. While at Mankato State, he worked part-time at an auto parts store and that began his interest in the parts business.
After graduating from business school, LaVern began a more than 50-year career with Genuine Parts which included on-the-road sales, managing the NAPA store in Golden, Colorado, and eventual ownership of the Laramie, Wyoming, NAPA store from 1974 to 2019.
LaVern had many hobbies; skiing, travel, collecting classic cars, antiques, various memorabilia and attending Wyoming Cowboys football games. But his favorite pastime was to collect friends. During his lifetime, he was many things to many people; son, brother, uncle, high school classmate, army buddy, work associate, business owner, boss, landlord and most important...a great friend. He valued his friendships, which were many, above all else. The world will be a lonelier place without LaVern in it.
LaVern passed away Wednesday, January 29th, 2020, in Laramie, Wyoming.
Blessed be his memory.
LaVern is survived by his niece, Susan (David) Neubarth, and a multitude of friends.
LaVern was preceded in death by his Parents, Alfred and Hazel Hamre; Sister, Charlene Mack; Brother, Eloi Hamre; Sister-in-law, Alta Hamre; Nephew, Peter Hamre.
A gathering to share stories about LaVern will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
