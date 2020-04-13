Laurine Lippold Bath
Laurine Lippold Bath, 90, departed this world to be with the Lord on April 11, 2020. She passed peacefully at Spring Wind in Laramie. Born to Janice and Orville Lippold on August 10, 1929 in Laramie, she was the youngest of four children. She grew up on a dairy farm near Laramie and attended a one-room country schoolhouse in Harmony for eight years. Laurine attended Laramie High School, where she was elected Homecoming Queen in 1947. She attended the University of Wyoming for two years and was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority.
Laurine and James Bath were married on September 4, 1949 in Laramie. She worked for the Bureau of Mines for two years before their three children were born. She later worked for the U.W. College of Agriculture and was a member of the Laramie Civic League. She enjoyed traveling, U.W. football games, family camping trips, playing bridge and spending time with her family and friends. Her Christian faith and Bible study were especially important to her. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Laurine was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband James, son Randy and great-grandson, Gavin Purcell. She is survived by sisters-in-law Jackie Bath and Lou Lippold, brother-in-law Dan Drummond, son, Vince (Cheryl) Bath, daughter Laurie (Ken) Saltink, daughter-in-law Fern Bath, grandchildren Sherry (John) Waggoner, Kristy (Patrick) Purcell, Shane (Jenn) Saltink, Rachelle (Sean) Herbert, Alicia (Keith) Graham, Stephanie (Nick) Green, Megan (Robert) Redmond, and nine great-grandchildren.
Per her request, there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented