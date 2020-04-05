Laura McGrew

Laura May McGrew was born October 16, 1921 in Dixon Wyoming. She was one of seven children born to Bertha and Joseph Wenger. She passed to the next “Great Adventure” March 30, 2020 at the Laramie Care Center. Laura graduated from Laramie High School. Laura attained a Masters in Geology at U.W. and worked for the U.S.G.S. She married Paul McGrew in 1952. Laura was predeceased by her parents, Bertha and Joseph, husband Paul, brothers Welton, Byron, Walter and sisters Elizabeth and Bertha. She is survived by her sister Martha Bartlett of Rawlins, stepdaughter Lynn Bain and stepsons Steve McGrew and Stan McGrew, all of Washington. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews including nieces Fran Perue of Pullman Washington, Nancy (Roy) Kern and Phyllis (Tom) Ranz of Laramie, Linda (Garry) Engstrom of Bairoil, nephews Jess (Deb) Bartlett of Bairoil and Gary (Lori) Bartlett of Evanston. She is also survived by numerous great nephews and great nieces including Daniel McDonald of San Jose California, Crystal Kern Gill and Patty Ranz Literati of Laramie and Autumn Kern Worrell of Avondale Colorado. Services will be held this summer.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences.
Commented