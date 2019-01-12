Larry Edgar, 53, of Laramie died January 7 at UC Health in CO after a short ferocious battle with Cancer.
Larry was born January 16, 1965, in Cheyenne. He worked in the auto body industry in Laramie for 36 years. Larry was full of life and had an amazing sense of humor. Larry enjoyed spending time in the mountains, hunting, watching football, working on cars and spending time with his son, Joel.
Larry is survived by his son Joel Edgar of Laramie, brothers, Dick (Judy) Edgar and Allen Edgar of Cheyenne; sister Dana (Robert) Gregory of Cheyenne; nephews, David Edgar of Cheyenne; Bryan Edgar of Omaha, Neb; special family members Dale & Sharon Keizer and family and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in Wyoming and Colorado
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Freda Edgar and brother Russ Edgar.
Friends who wish may donate to a charity of their choice.
Cremation has taken place and private family services have been held. Condolences can be left online at www.wrcfuneral.com.
